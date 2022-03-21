"That’s what he called it" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals crude name Scott Hall had for signature move

Scott Hall will never be forgotten by his friends and his millions of fans in the world of professional wrestling.

The Bad Guy had an incredible list of moves in his wrestling arsenal throughout his career. He's known primarily for his patented Razor's Edge, but he also frequently used the fallaway slam. Few could ever do it as well as Hall did.

A fan suggested to X-Pac that following Hall's passing the move should be renamed the 'Hallaway slam', but X-Pac revealed that there is already a name for it that few people knew about until now:

"No we can't. It will always be known as the Sack of Sh*t. That's what he called it," X-Pac tweeted.

Scott Hall got the nickname for the fallaway slam from Carlos Colón

X-Pac provided some context in a follow-up tweet, revealing that Scott Hall got the name for the move after executing it on WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colón, who told Hall after the match that he threw him like a sack of sh*t.

"Footnote: The legendary Carlos Colon told Scott, after taking the move, "You threw me like a sack of sh*t". That's where the name came from," X-Pac revealed in a follow-up tweet.

As for the Hallaway slam name, Hall's son Cody tweeted to X-Pac to reveal that there is already a move by that name that his dad gave him the stamp of approval on. You can check out the maneuver in the embedded tweet below.

Cody Hall @Cody_Hall1 @TheRealXPac This is the Hallaway slam, I named and dad gave it the stamp of approval. @TheRealXPac This is the Hallaway slam, I named and dad gave it the stamp of approval. https://t.co/L5MT3Kruuk

What do you make of X-Pac's story? Are you just finding out about the name of this move now? What was your favorite move that Hall used to do? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

