X-Pac discloses unexpected change in the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, declared that the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will not feature inductors.

X-Pac will get induced in the WWE Hall of Fame a second time, this time as a part of the heel WCW faction New World Order (nWo). The WWE legend recently revealed that this year's ceremony will not feature inductors.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was taped earlier this week and is set to air on Peacock and the WWE Network on April 6, 2021. X-Pac had a lot to disclose over the Hall of Fame tapings. On the debut episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, he opened up about all of them. Regarding the inductors, X-Pac said:

“There were none. In 2019, I don’t think there were any then either. Jerry Lawler was out there hosting like you normally would, and then it would go to a video package. It was almost like the video package was the induction,” X-Pac said.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame

This year's WWE Hall of Fame class consists of some of the biggest names in pro-wrestling history. WWE also honored last year's class with Hall of Fame inductions along with the 2021 class. Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam, former WWE Women's Champion Molly Holly, and WWE veteran Kane are a few of the names that have graced this year's class.

Fans who watched the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony might remember that not every inductee had someone to induct them. D-Generation X, Harlem Heat, and The Hart Foundation didn't have inductors while The Honky Tonk Man (inducted by Jimmy Hart), Torrie Wilson (inducted by Stacy Keibler), and Brutus Beefcake (inducted by Hulk Hogan) did.

What are your thoughts on the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony not featuring inductors at all? Whose induction speech are you most looking forward to?