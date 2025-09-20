26-year veteran John Cena surprised by long-standing WWE tradition at Wrestlepalooza

John Cena is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He is set to compete in a major match at Wrestlepalooza.Cena is currently towards the end of his farewell tour. In recent months, he revisited some of his previous rivalries and faced his biggest rivals like Randy Orton and CM Punk. However, a few weeks ago, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE and attacked Cena. He again appeared and attacked Cena and Sami Zayn during their match on SmackDown. Now, Cena is set to face off against The Beast Incarnate at Wrestlepalooza.Tonight, this match kicked off the show. Cena and Brock Lesnar made their entrance. Following this, Alicia Taylor began to announce their names. Cena put his arm around her as she announced that the match was a one-fall to the finish. However, the Last Real Champion playfully looked surprised to hear this stipulation.Adam Copeland paid homage to John Cena at AEW All Out 2025Adam Copeland is no stranger to John Cena. These two men's careers took off at a similar time. Hence, their paths crossed multiple times. However, Copeland is missing from Cena's farewell tour since they work for different promotions now. However, the Cenation leader showed that he didn't forget about his longtime rival when he faced Sami Zayn on the 5th September on SmackDown. The Last Real Champion performed Copeland's spear during the match. Hence, the Rated R Superstar decided to repay the favor.Tonight at AEW All Out, Adam Copeland is teaming with Christian Cage to face FTR. During the match, the Rated R Superstar took the time to pay tribute to his biggest rival, Cena, by performing the five knuckle shuffle. This got the fans in the Scotiabank arena to stand up and cheer for the Greatest of All Time.It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to face John Cena on his retirement tour.