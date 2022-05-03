Xavier Woods announces the return of UpUpDownDown

Xavier Woods recently announced the return of his popular video game channel on YouTube, UpUpDownDown.

The New Day member started the YouTube channel in 2015 under his real name, Austin Creed. As part of the show, he invites WWE Superstars, influencers, and celebrities to play video games against each other.

Woods sold his channel to WWE. However, based on a report by Fightful Select, there were allegedly some financial disputes between WWE and Xavier Woods. However, he returned in December last year.

The recent videos have focused on promoting the 2K22 video game. The channel currently has 2.29 million subscribers, and the last upload was a month ago.

The official UpUpDownDown YouTube channel recently shared a cryptic video message by Woods.

“Warriors old and new will arise, a champion returns, a new champion will be crowned. And with the help of you people whose laments have been heard who have been by our side from the beginning, the unstoppable force will continue to expand into a world where anything is possible. But it all starts with the first bloom, that first bit of life in spring when the sun glistens on new buds and lets the world know from this point forth we’ re back. From the bottom of my heart, Thank you! Stay tuned and make sure to always and forever. Keep it tight!” said Xavier Woods (2:14 - 3:10)

Check out the video below:

Many Superstars across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT have participated in UpUpDownDown, including Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Ricochet, Kofi Kingston, Jimmy, and Jey Uso, among others.

Crew of UpUpDownDown stood in solidarity with Xavier Woods

In November last year, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the team for the gaming channel voluntarily refrained from creating new content.

They reportedly believed that WWE took advantage of Xavier Woods by giving him a bad deal on buying the channel years ago. The team also mentioned that once the situation was approached and rectified by the company, the team would proceed to work on content for the show. This seemingly happened by December 2021 as Woods came back to the channel, as mentioned earlier.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Full story on



patreon.com/posts/58505871 Fightful has learned that many UpUpDownDown creators are holding out, as they feel Xavier Woods is being taken advantage of. Hence the lack of new content.Full story on FightfulSelect.com for subscribers Fightful has learned that many UpUpDownDown creators are holding out, as they feel Xavier Woods is being taken advantage of. Hence the lack of new content.Full story on FightfulSelect.com for subscriberspatreon.com/posts/58505871 https://t.co/RtuQIoGWXb

As for Woods' in-ring ventures, he regularly competes with Kofi Kingston. The third member of The New Day Big E, is currently out of action due to a neck injury.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are set to face Sheamus, and Ridge Holland in a tables match on this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

What do you think about the return of UpUpDownDown? Sound off in the comments.

While using quotes from this article, please credit UpUpDownDown and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Angana Roy