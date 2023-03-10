Xavier Woods reacts to having his first singles title shot since 2015

Xavier Woods reacted to finally getting an opportunity to set up a first singles title match since 2015.

Last week on the blue brand, a Fatal 5-Way match was set up to determine the number one contender to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The match was set to feature LA Knight, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, and Kofi Kingston.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Kofi Kingston injured his ankle and had to be removed from the match. Instead, his New Day stablemate will take his place in the match.

WWE announced Xavier Woods as the official replacement for Kingston in the match. Following the announcement, Woods took to Twitter to let fans know he will do whatever it takes to win since it will be his first singles title shot on the main roster.

"In all my time on the main roster I have never once had a match where a singles title was on the line. Ive beaten men while they held World and Universal championships. I even won King of the Ring. Still no shot. Tomorrow I do everything I can to get one."

Xavier Woods amended his tweet later on

While Xavier Woods tweeted that this was his first title shot on the main roster, it wasn't entirely accurate as he challenged John Cena for the United States Championship in 2015.

Woods quickly realized his mistake and took to Twitter with a followup tweet to correct himself.

"Amendment - (Woods v Cena, US Title, 2015)," he tweeted.

This means that this will be his first singles title shot since 2015 if he wins the match. It will be interesting to see if WWE will use this angle to recreate a similar moment to Kofimania.

