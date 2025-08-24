Xavier Woods reacts to being mocked by WWE star for “serious" neck injury

Xavier Woods has finally shared his reaction to being mocked for his injury by former tag team partner Big E. The New Day member recently claimed to have sustained a devastating neck injury. However, there hasn't been any confirmation regarding the same from the Stamford-based promotion.On the August 18 edition of Monday Night RAW, Woods locked horns with Penta in a singles match. The contest ended with the luchador securing the win after nailing his opponent with a Mexican Destroyer. After the bout, the 38-year-old shared a social media update claiming he injured his neck and demanding a ban on the Mexican Destroyer.Earlier today, Big E quote tweeted Xavier Woods' X/Twitter update and added a picture to mock the latter's injury. Woods shared a 'What did I ever do to deserve this' GIF in response.You can check out the X/Twitter post below:Big E himself sustained a devastating neck injury during a match on the March 11, 2022, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The former WWE Champion has not wrestled a match since. However, he returned to WWE programming last year to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of The New Day, only to be humiliated by his former tag team partners and get kicked out of the group.Xavier Woods claims he will not take time off despite his injuryXavier Woods recently responded to a fan on X/Twitter suggesting he should be thrown out of The New Day, as he could no longer help Kofi Kingston owing to his neck injury.Xavier Woods noted that he cared for his friends so much so that he was showing up for work despite the neck injury. The RAW star added that he was not going to take some time off like several other stars do after they get injured.&quot;How slow are y'all? Even with an injured neck, I'm still coming to work because I care about my friends that much. Hurt neck and all, I'll still be there, unlike people who are extremely weak and need stretchers and time off,&quot; he wrote.You can check out the X/Twitter post below:Austin Creed @AustinCreedWinsLINKHow slow are yall? Even with an injured neck, i'm still coming to work because I care about my friends that much. Hurt neck and all, i'll still be there unlike people who are extremely weak and need stretchers and time off.After watching his tag team partner lose to Penta, Kofi Kingston will step inside the squared circle against the Mexican star on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen how the former WWE Champion will fare against the luchador.