Xavier Woods seemingly going through major character shift; sends a serious threat

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has sent a message on social media after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Woods, often known for his fun-loving and laid-back personality as a member of The New Day, showcased a different side of him during this week's show of the red brand. After Ludwig Kaiser's vicious attack on Kofi Kingston last Monday, Woods stepped up to redeem his long-time friend and tag team partner.

Following their singles match on RAW, Woods attempted to give the Imperium member a taste of his own medicine by trying to throw the steel steps in his direction. However, Kaiser narrowly escaped the incoming attack. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion has now issued a message asserting that he won't miss the next opportunity to retaliate.

Check out Xavier Woods' tweet below:

"Next time I won't miss..."

Expand Tweet

Xavier Woods had a suggestion for the upcoming WWE game

The highly awaited WWE 2K24 video game is set to launch later this year, and 2K has been dropping hints about a special announcement scheduled for January 22, 2024.

Amid the anticipation regarding the cover star for this year's game, Xavier Woods proposed that featuring a group of WWE Superstars would be the ideal choice. He even recommended names like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, all members of Imperium, and Carmelo Hayes.

Check out Xavier Woods's tweet below:

"A multi superstar cover is the best option and I will stand by that."

Expand Tweet

Beyond the above-mentioned stars, fan-favored contenders for the cover encompass Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, The Judgment Day, and the beloved late Bray Wyatt.

It will be intriguing to see which superstar or a group of superstars ultimately secure the coveted spot on the game's cover.

What are your thoughts on Xavier Woods revealing his more aggressive side on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here