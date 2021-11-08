Xavier Woods takes a shot at WWE’s booking of Survivor Series

King Xavier Woods knows "brand supremacy" in WWE means very little nowadays.

WWE Survivor Series, which has long been one of the company's biggest pay-per-views of the year, is only two weeks away. WWE has done little to no build on their programming in recent weeks leading up to the show. Yesterday on social media, WWE announced men's and women's Survivor Series matches.

Many fans were disappointed that the names were announced without any build for the show on WWE TV. It appears that some of the participants in the match aren't thrilled about this outcome either.

This afternoon on social media, King Xavier Woods questioned what the winners of the match will get. By stating that he likes to fight for more than the traditional "winners purse," Woods hinted that he wants to compete for a bigger prize.

"I agree! Hence why I'm glad to lead these four champions into the battlefield. Also, what do we get when we win? I love fighting for more than the winners purse *grinning emoji*," Xavier Woods tweeted.

Austin #HailKingWoods - King of The Ring @AustinCreedWins @WWEonFOX I agree! Hence why I’m glad to lead these four champions into the battlefield. Also, what do we get when we win? I love fighting for more than the winners purse 😁 @WWEonFOX I agree! Hence why I’m glad to lead these four champions into the battlefield. Also, what do we get when we win? I love fighting for more than the winners purse 😁

Xavier Woods isn't interested in brand supremacy

Seth Rollins tried to redirect the discussion of what's on the line at Survivor Series by telling Woods that he'll lose anyway.

WWE's new king wasn't having any of that, though; in response, he called Rollins out for not knowing what the winning team at Survivor Series is supposed to get.

"AKA you also have no idea what the winning team gets at #SurvivorSeries *rolling laughing emoji*," Xavier Woods tweeted.

When a fan chimed in and tried to convince Woods that the match was about brand supremacy, the king noted that he created UpUpDownDown, so he already has brand supremacy.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you make of Xavier Wood's comments? Do you think there should be more on the line for these RAW vs. SmackDown Survivor Series matches? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Should winning Survivor Series teams get something for winning the match? Yes, it would make the match mean more! No, there's not point! 18 votes so far