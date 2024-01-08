Xavier Woods trolls AEW star with hilarious message

WWE RAW star Xavier Woods has hilariously poked fun at an AEW star today on social media.

Xavier Woods has been out of action since the Tag Team Turmoil match on the November 27 edition of WWE RAW. The Creed Brothers ultimately emerged victorious and went on to challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. However, Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Brutus and Julius Creed on the December 18 episode of RAW to retain the titles.

Former WWE star Malcolm Bivens, now known as Stokely Hathaway in All Elite Wrestling, took to social media today to comment on Woods' post revealing his full Nintendo 3DS collection. Hathaway hilariously responded with a GIF of himself in a ski mask, hinting that he was planning to rob the RAW star of his prized collection.

Xavier Woods wondered if Hathaway's head still hurt from being slapped by former TBS Champion Kris Statlander.

Expand Tweet

Stokely Hathaway claimed that the pain went away after some medication and warned Xavier Woods never to mention the incident again.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer believes the company should move on Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that The New Day has run its course in WWE and the company should not renew their contracts.

Speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was very critical of The New Day faction and suggested that it was time for WWE to move on from the group. Russo noted that there was nothing left for the faction to do and claimed that the promotion let them walk away following the end of their contracts.

"Sometimes people just run their course. Nothing [on what's next for the New Day]; they've run their course! They leave! They go! Don't renew their contracts," said Vince Russo. "They've run their course. What are you going to do with them that you've not already done?"

Kofi Kingston teamed up with Jey Uso last week to battle Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The match ended due to a referee's stoppage after Vinci suffered an injury.

Kingston is scheduled to battle Kaiser tomorrow night in a singles match. It will be interesting to see when Xavier Woods returns to WWE and what the promotion has planned for The New Day moving forward.

Would you like to see The New Day capture the Undisputed Tag Team Championships once again in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.