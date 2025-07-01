The latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW saw The New Day defend the World Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh had a hard-fought match against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston and managed to come out on top.

Balor's Coup de Grâce on Woods won them only their second tag team title together. The faction already holds the Women's Tag Team Championship as well as the Intercontinental Championship. While this marks a new beginning for The Judgment Day, Xavier Woods was not impressed.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Woods talked about how The Judgment Day didn't earn a shot at the titles. The former tag team champion also mentioned that the titles will now lose their relevance once again since The Judgment Day once again holds them.

Watch the video below:

In the video, Woods also promised that The New Day would re-emerge and reclaim the titles.

The New Day had won the tag titles at WrestleMania 41 after beating the War Raiders. Interestingly, despite Woods's claims, they barely defended their titles before dropping them this week.

It remains to be seen if a rematch is in the offing for the former champions. While Woods was left aghast, his former tag team partner took a cheeky dig following his loss.

Big E reacts to The New Day's defeat on WWE RAW

As social media was flooded with reactions after The New Day's defeat, one that caught the eye was a post from Big E.

The former WWE Champion posted a Jerry Seinfeld GIF on his X/Twitter saying, "That's a shame."

Big E was unceremoniously dumped by his former teammates during a segment on RAW last year in December. Big E joined Woods and Kofi Kingston to celebrate the faction's 10th anniversary, but ended up getting ridiculed by his friends for not being there for them.

Right now, there are no plans for Big E to make a return to WWE TV anytime soon. With the tag team titles now out of their grasp, what will be the next direction for Woods and Kingston?

