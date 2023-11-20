Xia Li sends message to Becky Lynch ahead of RAW

Xia Li has issued a warning before she finally locks up with Becky Lynch on Monday's WWE RAW.

The feud between WWE's first female Chinese superstar and WWE's sixth Women's Grand Slam Champion began in October, with the two having words over the NXT Women's Championship, which Lynch dropped to Lyra Valkyria on October 24. The war of words escalated when Li attacked Lynch on the November 6th RAW, preventing her from competing in a Battle Royal for a future WWE World Women's Championship match.

The Protector escaped a Manhandle Slam attempt by The Man on last week's RAW, and then it was announced that they will wrestle this coming Monday during the WWE Survivor Series go-home RAW. Li took to X and taunted Lynch, promising she will not be ready for Women's WarGames on Saturday.

"She won’t be ready for War Games because 1st we’re going to war, don’t miss it on Monday night raw," Xia Li wrote.

This will be a big week for both superstars. Xia Li will challenge Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship on Tuesday's taped show, while Becky Lynch will compete in Women's WarGames at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday.

WWE revealing big change on same RAW as Xia Li vs. Becky Lynch?

WWE officials are reportedly considering a new theme song for the RAW brand, which could be revealed as early as Monday's Survivor Series go-home episode.

It was reported earlier by Fightful Select how officials are discussing a new theme song for their flagship TV show. While not confirmed, it was noted that the change could be made with Monday's RAW, and that a new song has been produced.

The new RAW theme song was apparently produced by Def Rebel. In addition to numerous WWE Superstar themes created since 2019, they also produced the "Nobody Better Than Me" single with Supreme Madness, which is currently used as the SmackDown theme song.

In addition to Xia Li vs. Becky Lynch, the following has been announced for the upcoming RAW: Drew McIntyre will speak, a match to determine Men's WarGames advantage, Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez, and Chad Gable vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

