Xyon Quinn sends message to WWE NXT coach as the latter joins XFL

NXT star Xyon Quinn wished WWE Strength & Conditioning Coach Sean Hayes well ahead of his new venture with the XFL.

In August 2020, Hollywood Megastar and WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson purchased the franchise, which is set to relaunch in 2023. The upcoming season will feature eight cities hosting the event.

Before joining WWE, Sean Hayes was a coach for the Houston Texas football team, and now it looks like he wants to return to football (in some capacity) with XFL.

The NXT star took to his Instagram to wish Hayes well as he embarked on a new journey in the league:

"The OG of @wwenxt 👑 Best wishes on your next adventure with @xfl brother, they’ve gained a beast of a trainer and an absolute legend of a bloke.✊🏽❤️ @fla_hayes #youareNXT," Xyon Quinn wrote.

Xyon Quinn could reportedly be headed to the main roster soon

Quinn is also a regular on NXT 2.0. Since his arrival, the former Rugby star has been showcased as a threat to the entire roster. Recent reports have claimed that the star could soon be called to the main roster.

According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Quinn and Sanga were being considered for the main roster.

“I’ll tell ya what, both of those guys [Sanga and Quinn] are being considered for the main roster right now. Yeah, they think he [Quinn] is the total package,” the journalist claimed.

Despite being a dominant force in NXT, the Samoan Ghost has taken nothing but losses. In his last televised match, he suffered a defeat against Apollo Crews. The Samoan Ghost also took a loss to Quincy Elliott at the recent NXT Level Up tapings.

However, with former NXT showrunner Triple H now in charge of WWE's creative, fans are hoping to see more stars like Xyon on the main roster. If the Samoan Ghost is indeed going to be a part of RAW or SmackDown, he could become an important part of the locker room due to his in-ring skills.

Do you think the NXT Superstar is ready for the main roster? Sound off in the comments below.

