"Yall gotta do better" - WWE Universe reacts to controversial Jacob Fatu comment

The WWE Universe has reacted to a controversial word being used by Jacob Fatu. The SmackDown star lost the United States Championship to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions 2025 last weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Fatu and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently released a song titled Hello. The track discussed the former champion's previous struggles and his life outside the ring. During the song, Fatu used the N-word a few times, and it has caused some backlash on social media.

Many fans questioned why people were so upset about The Samoan Werewolf using the controversial word, while others found it offensive. Some even advised the former United States Champion to do better.

You can check out some of the fan reactions to the controversy in the image below:

Fans react to Fatu's controversy on social media. [Image credits: Wrestle.Ish on Instagram]

Fatu captured the United States Championship from LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 and had an impressive reign before losing it to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions.

Hikuleo, now known as Talla Tonga, interfered at the PLE last weekend and helped Sikoa win the title.

Bill Apter believes a major WWE star will return to align with Jacob Fatu

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently pitched the idea of Roman Reigns returning to WWE television to align with Jacob Fatu.

The Original Tribal Chief has not been seen since Bron Breakker hit him with a Spear on RAW after WrestleMania 41. Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter suggested that Reigns could return to align with Fatu at SummerSlam 2025 later this year.

"I think we're gonna see him make an appearance at SummerSlam. It might be unannounced but I think there's gonna be something to do with him in a positive way, with Jacob Fatu. With him helping out Jacob Fatu. I'm gonna call them the SSP, the Samoan Superpowers and that's what I think is gonna happen. He's gonna ally himself with Fatu," Apter said.

Fatu signed with WWE last year and has already made an impact in the company. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the former MLW star following his loss to Sikoa at Night of Champions.

