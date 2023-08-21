"Yankee Stadium for SummerSlam" - Fans name locations across the world they want WWE to host an event at

WWE fans have named several locations they are hoping to see the company bring a future premium live event to.

The company has traveled to Saudi Arabia many times over the past few years to host premium live events. WWE also held Money in the Bank at the 02 Arena in London on July 1st and Clash at the Castle at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales last year. Backlash 2023 took place in Puerto Rico in front of an incredible crowd.

The Twitter account "Wrestle Ops" asked the wrestling world where they would like to see the company have a show take place in the future.

Wrestling fans named a bunch of locations, with Paris getting mentioned multiple times. The company held a live event in Paris, France, recently, and the crowd erupted when Baron Corbin broke his losing streak against Rick Boogs. Scotland, New York's Yankee Stadium, and many more locations were suggested by wrestling fans.

WWE is set to hold an event in India next month

WWE CEO Nick Khan announced last month that the company is planning to hold a live event in India in September.

Nick Khan shared the news during the MoffettNathanson conference talk in May. The promotion would later announce the time and location of the event on social media.

On Friday, September 8th, Superstar Spectacle will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. The promotional image for the event contains Seth Rollins, Indus Sher, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and many more superstars.

Roman Reigns is not advertised to appear at the Superstar Spectacle event on September 8th. It will be fascinating to see which stars show up for the event and if the company has any surprises in store for the fans who attend the event live.

Where would you like to see WWE host an event in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

