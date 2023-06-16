"Yeah they're getting released" - WWE stable could soon be gone from the company, according to fans 

A recent report suggested that WWE have no plans for Hit Row and that they are essentially "buried" at this point. Fans have been reacting to this development on Twitter, with many convinced it's only a matter of time before the SmackDown stable is shown the door by the company.

Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab were brought back to WWE in August 2022 by Triple H amid a rehiring wave. The stable was a victim of the budget cuts in November 2021, when they, among many others, were cut from the roster.

However, their return has mostly been underwhelming so far. Not only have they been booked poorly and struggled to connect with fans, but they are also without its most charismatic member, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott (aka Swerve Strickland), who is currently with AEW.

As per the latest update on the trio, though they are "buried" on the main roster and seldom used, they won't be released anytime soon. A recent Twitter post asked fans if they believed Hit Row was being wasted by WWE.

The users, however, harshly criticized the stable's work, with a few even mentioning that they could soon be out of the promotion yet again.

Dutch Mantell on why Hit Row has failed to connect with WWE fans

A couple of months back on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell shared his honest thoughts on Hit Row.

While the wrestling legend confessed he grew fond of the stable, particularly Top Dolla, he believes the reason for their failure was the fact that they were brought back at the wrong time.

"Probably, but Hit Row I didn't like them at first but now I kinda like them. The big belly guy [Top Dolla], I kinda like him. They could do something with the Raiders, they could've done something with Hit Row. But I guess a lot of times it depends on what time the teams hit. I think they came along at the wrong time," said Mantell.

Hit Row last competed on the June 2nd episode of SmackDown, where they lost to Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in less than three minutes.

