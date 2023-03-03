"Yeah, I’m single, and yeah, I flirt" - When former WWE Superstar was accused of flirting with Bryan Danielson

In 2010, a love triangle storyline between WWE Superstars Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins captivated fans. Despite the scripted outcome, Bryan and Brie Bella started dating in real life soon after. Brie later accused former Superstar Summer Rae of flirting with her beau, as seen on the reality show Total Divas.

Fast forward to 2014, and things started to get a little heated on the set of the hit reality TV show, Total Divas, which featured the Bella twins as the main star attraction. In one episode, Brie got into an altercation with fellow WWE Superstar, Summer Rae, over an alleged inappropriate conversation she had with Bryan.

Brie Bella accused Summer Rae of flirting with her fiancé. In a heated exchange, the former Divas Champion called Rae "classless" for not respecting her relationship with Bryan.

"You never pull someone's f*****g man aside privately and ask his thoughts on who you slept with. That is a s****y, classless thing to do."

However, Summer Rae defended herself, stating that she was single and had every right to flirt with anyone she wanted.

“Yeah, I’m single, and yeah, I flirt. Who cares? I’m not a w***e,” Summer Rae said.

WWE Superstar Brie Bella banned Summer Rae from her wedding

Bryan Danielson and Brie Bella dated for almost three years before getting married in 2014. Their wedding was featured on an episode of Total Divas. The reality show gave viewers a glimpse into the lives of their favorite wrestlers and some of their special moments away from the ring.

After Brie confronted Summer Rae about allegedly making inappropriate comments about Bryan, the tension between the two led to Summer being banned from Brie's wedding. Brie later expressed regret for doing so. She stated that the show's producers had influenced her.

"I remember they kinda pushed me to not invite Summer to my wedding. I had to have a talk with her backstage […] But I felt bad that was a thing, and I'm actually disappointed in my 29, 30-year-old self, however old I was, that I actually went with that."

Bryan and Brie's relationship is going strong, and they have two children. Summer Rae left WWE in 2017 and was recently seen backstage at AEW Dynamite, sparking rumors of a possible signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

