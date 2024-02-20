"Yeah, Roman in trouble," "He saluted everyone except Roman Reigns" - WWE Universe believes The Rock will betray The Bloodline

The Rock joined forces with The Bloodline to further strengthen the heel faction. However, the WWE Universe believes the Hollywood star will betray Roman Reigns and his stable.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock became an official member of The Bloodline. While addressing the crowd, The Brahma Bull poked fun at Cody Rhodes and the fans who favored The American Nightmare instead of Dwayne Johnson himself to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL. The former World Champion revealed that he would make sure Rhodes leaves the arena empty-handed at The Show of Shows.

An Instagram user recently shared a video from the latest edition of SmackDown. After the cameras went off, the 51-year-old shook hands with all the members of The Bloodline, barring Roman Reigns. The People's Champion did not accompany The Bloodline on their way back. He started having interactions with the fans instead.

The WWE Universe took notice of the clip and expressed their views in the comments section. Several fans pointed out that The Rock and Roman Reigns were not on the same page. While others noted that The Hollywood Star would turn on The Head of the Table.

LA Knight opens up about his backstage interaction with The Rock

LA Knight has had his fair share of issues with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He lost the championship match against The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel 2023 after involvement from the members of the heel faction.

During a recent interview with In The Kliq, The Megastar opened up about his backstage interaction with The Rock:

"A little bit here and there when he [The Rock] popped up at SmackDown back in Denver a few months ago, which was kind of the bro handshake and hug and, 'Hey man, I haven’t seen you in a while; you’re kicking a*s' and all that kind of stuff. Nothing long form, and it was kind of when he was straight on his way to the ring, so it was one of those quick, ‘Hey, and I’ve got to get on my way’ kind of things," he said.

LA Knight is currently scheduled to face Drew McIntyre on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. The two superstars will also enter the chamber at the Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see who picks up the win ahead of the all-important match in Australia.

