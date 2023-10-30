"Yes that finish was f**k up" - Former WWE referee reveals SmackDown title change was a botch

Longtime WWE referee Mike Chioda has shared that R-Truth winning the United States Championship in 2019 was a huge botch and wasn't planned.

On the January 21 episode of SmackDown that year, Shinsuke Nakamura defended the title against the 51-year-old star in a singles match, with Chioda serving as the official. After R-Truth went for a roll-up, The King of Strong Style couldn't get his shoulders up in time, and the referee counted to three.

Truth accidentally won the match and was crowned the new champion. Even though he wasn't supposed to win, he held the title for over a month and lost it to Samoa Joe in a Fatal 4-Way match on an episode of WWE SmackDown.

A fan recently shared the clip on Twitter of Shinsuke Nakamura losing the title, and they referred to it as one of their favorite memories. Mike Chioda commented on the tweet and stated that the finish was indeed botched.

"Yes that finish was f**k up!!" wrote Chioda.

How did Vince McMahon react to R-Truth accidentally winning the US Title on WWE SmackDown?

Although the outcome of wrestling matches is predetermined, a small miscommunication can change everything completely, for better or worse.

Fortunately for Mike Chioda, the botched title change didn't land him in any trouble. In fact, the former WWE referee stated in an interview that Vince McMahon loved it.

“Vince loved it,” Chioda said. “R-Truth tells me the wrong f***ing finish. ‘You said you were only getting schoolboyed once!’ And he was like, ‘Oh, my bad, dawg, I’m sorry, man.’ He had the US title or something, 24-hour title… US title, I think. So it was kind of funny. I thought I was gonna get a bunch of heat coming back and Vince was like, ‘That was phenomenal, I loved it!’ I’m like, ‘What? Okay, great.’”

The United States Championship wasn't the only title R-Truth won in 2019, as he held the now-defunct 24/7 Championship 30 times throughout that year alone.

