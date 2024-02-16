On this week's WWE SmackDown, The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman are set to return to WWE television.

This will be The Rock and Reigns' first appearance since their controversial actions at the WrestleMania XL press conference.

Taking to Instagram, Heyman hyped up the return of The Great One and The Tribal Chief. He claimed that a new chapter in The Bloodline story will unfold on this week's SmackDown:

"Ladies and Gentlemen, today is a picture-perfect day to ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF! As @WWE tries to grasp the enormity of the events that transpired at the #WrestleMania Kickoff Event in Las @Vegas, I remind you that yet another chapter shall unfold tomorrow, LIVE on @foxtv as #Smackdown will feature not only your humble #Wiseman and the reigning defending Undisputed #WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion @RomanReigns but also The #PeoplesChamp @TheRock! While @AmericanNightmareCody and @WWERollins face an uncertain future, condemned to live life after #WM40 in the Ocean of Obscurity, it is quite apparent the #Bloodline’s rule on the Island of Relevancy has never been more powerful! The @DeltaCenter in #SaltLakeCity will be the setting, and The People’s Slap was only the beginning of what’s to come next. And that’s not a prediction. That’s a spoiler!" wrote Heyman.

Peter Rosenberg thinks Stone Cold Steve Austin could confront The Rock

Peter Rosenborg has discussed the possibility of The Rock being confronted by his biggest rival, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Speaking on a recent episode of Rosenberg Wrestling, the wrestling veteran suggested the following:

"Depending how long this goes, The Rock being a corporate heel, why wouldn't there be a moment one day when we get glass break? Like, why not? Why won't that happen? Some point I mean."

The People's Champion is expected to fully embrace his heel turn. The former WWE Champion will play a crucial role in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40. At the Showcase of Immortals, Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a rematch from WrestleMania 39.

