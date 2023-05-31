"Yikes," "Good luck" - WWE fans react to current champion's controversial comments

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the May 29, 2023, episode of RAW. Since then, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has immediately made headlines with some of her remarks.

A few weeks ago, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan had vacated the titles after the latter suffered an injury. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rousey made Shotzi tap out to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Shayna Baszler in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Speaking to New York Post after winning the titles, Rousey criticized the company's women's division. The Baddest Woman on the Planet made it known that she was aware of the problems within WWE.

Her comments stirred up a storm in the wrestling fraternity. Fans took to Twitter to react to Ronda Rousey’s controversial remarks.

"With how dismally shallow the women's division is right now, there's not enough women around here to keep us busy for a month.



So that's the biggest challenge that we have is to get this company to actually care"



- Ronda Rousey

(via NY Post)

Most fans agreed with the criticism, claiming that WWE did not care much about its women’s division. However, some did not like her taking a shot at her colleagues.

ATYPICAL MAN @BRedmonComedy @WrestlePurists Good luck, see what happened to Sasha and Naomi when they wanted to legitimize those titles and the women's division in general. @WrestlePurists Good luck, see what happened to Sasha and Naomi when they wanted to legitimize those titles and the women's division in general.

Nick at night 🌛 @StandrdNick @WrestlePurists If Sasha and Bailey couldn't get them to care about the division, or those titles, Ronda ain't gonna do it either. @WrestlePurists If Sasha and Bailey couldn't get them to care about the division, or those titles, Ronda ain't gonna do it either.

Seniorx🇩🇴 @Seniorx39 @WrestlePurists I mean she ain't wrong is just the same people over and over again getting the same title shot over and over again. @WrestlePurists I mean she ain't wrong is just the same people over and over again getting the same title shot over and over again.

Faithizlost @MDixon420 @WrestlePurists She's wrong in saying there's not enough women in the division because there is. They just need to utalize them . @WrestlePurists She's wrong in saying there's not enough women in the division because there is. They just need to utalize them .

She's actually not wrong but her saying it is crazy lol

WWE could give Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler an extended run with the Women’s Tag Team Titles. The two have been dominant in their work on the main roster, and it would make sense to book them as the meanest team in the company.

Ronda Rousey believes there is a lack of competition in WWE

Speaking to New York Post, The Baddest Woman on the Planet claimed that she wanted her and Shayna Baszler to be the most active champions on the roster.

However, she cited a lack of competition in the division as a major problem.

"Well, the lack of competition is really the problem... I mean, we want to be the most active champions out there. I want to be able to defend this title every week and even twice a week on both ‘SmackDown’ and ‘RAW’... But with how dismally shallow the women’s division is right now, there’s not enough women around here to keep us busy for a month. And so that’s the biggest challenge that we have is to get this company to actually care and invest into this tag division."

Over the years, fans have been critical of the booking of the women’s division in general and the Women’s Tag Team Championship in particular.

Most of the time, the title is seen as an afterthought. Fans can hope to see Rousey and Baszler elevate the value of the titles with a good run.

Do you agree with Rousey's remarks? Sound off in the comments section below.

