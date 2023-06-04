"You are not alone"- WWE Universe comes out in support of Roman Reigns after the latter claims he is lonely

WWE Universe recently came out in support of Roman Reigns after the latter claimed that he feels lonely despite being at the top of the business.

On the most recent episode of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief was introduced to a new Undisputed WWE Universal belt by Triple H, for his 1000-day reign as the Universal Champion. Later the same night, The Usos joined in during Reigns' celebration and a drama ensued between The Bloodline members.

Eventually, Reigns' only companion Solo Sikoa backed him as he hit Jimmy Uso with a Samoan Spike before The Tribal Chief walked away.

Roman recently took to social media and mentioned how lonely he is without his family (The Bloodline) despite being at the top of the business.

The fans backed The Head of the Table as they claimed that they will always be there for the latter. Some of them also heaped praise on Reigns as they mentioned that he deserved the new title that was presented to him.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Ebbie @EbonyEmpire84 @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa You are not alone @WWERomanReigns we are here with you on top of the world of your kingdom of Island of Relevancy Your Empire you are not lonely We here With you. @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa You are not alone @WWERomanReigns we are here with you on top of the world of your kingdom of Island of Relevancy Your Empire you are not lonely We here With you.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell spoke about his theory on how Roman Reigns' character should change

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about his theory on how Roman Reigns' character should change in WWE.

While sharing his thoughts in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that WWE should make The Bloodline turn against Roman, and allow Cody Rhodes to win the titles.

He further added that The Tribal Chief should be left alone after his loss against The American Nightmare, and that's how Reigns' character as a babyface would succeed.

Mantell detailed:

"Then he [Roman Reigns] turns babyface [after the rest of the Bloodline turns on Roman and Cody Rhodes wins the title]. Somebody beats the living crap out of him, see Roman has no friends and the only ones that come to help him are The Usos. Cause as much as they hate him, he’s still a relative. He’s family. That’s how you book stuff," Dutch Mantell said.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Roman Reigns.

Do you think Solo Sikoa would turn against Reigns in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.

