"You on your own buddy they found you" - Grayson Waller's apology after insulting Taylor Swift leaves WWE fans stunned

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller sent the internet into a frenzy when he labeled iconic music artist Taylor Swift a "six." The SmackDown heel has now issued an apology, leaving fans impressed.

Waller took a dig at Taylor Swift for her rumored relationship with Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. His joke met with negativity, with several of the singer's fans hitting back at the WWE Superstar. Waller then shared a video titled "I'm sorry," addressing the reaction to his Taylor Swift comments.

He introduced himself and his work before ironically apologizing to Taylor Swift fans for offending them. He noted that he was sorry after seeing so many people "define themselves by another woman and her accomplishments" before demanding they leave the roasting to the professionals. He was quoted as saying:

"It’s been crazy 24 hours. I know a lot of people are upset about the joke I made on The Bump about Taylor Swift. A lot of you don’t know me, or who I am, so for those people, my name is Grayson Waller. Hottest superstar in WWE right now. I host the Grayson Waller Effect. To sum everything up… I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you define yourself by another woman and her accomplishments. It’s kinda sad, to be honest. Now all these swamp donkeys in my DMs saying mean things. Saying I am a zero out of ten. Leave the roasting to professionals, stick to tying friendship bracelets like four-year-olds." [0:05 - 0:48]

The video instantly garnered attention on social media websites, especially among WWE fans. They hailed Waller as a "goated heel" for his work, warning him against the incoming reaction from die-hard Taylor Swift fans.

The WWE Universe saw the humor in getting the massive Taylor Swift fanbase getting worked into controversy following Waller's bold comments. Fans can't stop admiring his smart play and fondly labeled it as the greatest apology video of all time.

Kevin Owens labels Grayson Waller and Austin Theory punchable faces of WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of SmackDown featured Kevin Owens in a backstage interview. The former world champion spoke about potentially crossing paths with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline again. However, he didn't reveal his immediate plans for the blue brand.

While speaking with Cathy Kelley, KO mentioned how he could take care of anyone who was bothering her. He said superstars like Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have punchable faces, to which the interviewer didn't disagree. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantel believes the creative team will use this angle to set up KO's first feud on the blue brand.

