"You can never defeat Vince McMahon" - Twitter reacts to WWE threatening legal action against released star

Over the course of his lengthy tenure as the chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon has had to deal with a number of legal issues. Former United States Champion Matt Cardona recently revealed that he backed off after the company told him that they'd take him to court.

Matt Cardona, known as Zack Ryder in WWE, spent nearly 15 years in the global wrestling juggernaut. He was released in 2020 and has made a significant name for himself on the independent circuit.

Cardona's time in the Stamford-based promotion was solid as he won the United States and Intercontinental Championships. His popularity skyrocketed in 2011 and 2012 as the Internet Champion. However, the creative team did not capitalize on it as he was booked in a questionable storyline involving John Cena, Kane, and Eve Torres.

The former GCW World Champion appeared on the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast and disclosed that he wanted to trademark the name 'Zack Ryder' but WWE told him that they would fight him in court if he did so. As a result, he backed off.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



Cardona wanted to use the trademark for merchandise and possibly have a Cardona/Ryder cinematic match.



dlvr.it/Sj9kxC Matt Cardona abandoned the “Zack Ryder” trademarks cause WWE told him they would take him to court and fight it, so he decided to back off.Cardona wanted to use the trademark for merchandise and possibly have a Cardona/Ryder cinematic match. Matt Cardona abandoned the “Zack Ryder” trademarks cause WWE told him they would take him to court and fight it, so he decided to back off.Cardona wanted to use the trademark for merchandise and possibly have a Cardona/Ryder cinematic match.➡️ dlvr.it/Sj9kxC https://t.co/wuTiN6Swqb

Cardona further revealed that he wanted to do a Matt Cardona vs Zack Ryder cinematic match, but that idea is now dead in the water. Fans had plenty to say about it on Twitter.

DixR @AdamCheckNight @WrestlingCovers Why are they so pissed about that but totally fine with Santino Marella? @WrestlingCovers Why are they so pissed about that but totally fine with Santino Marella?

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg @WrestlingCovers If WWE didn’t longer own it, it should be fair game. I swear WWE feels like they own everything even when the law says they don’t. @WrestlingCovers If WWE didn’t longer own it, it should be fair game. I swear WWE feels like they own everything even when the law says they don’t.

Tomas Jared Ford @JaredFo85904268 @WrestlingCovers Guess WWE will always be one step forward, but a thousand steps back. @WrestlingCovers Guess WWE will always be one step forward, but a thousand steps back.

Red @raj_6909 @WrestlingCovers You can never defeat Vince McMahon @WrestlingCovers You can never defeat Vince McMahon

Nick @nickzilla25 @WrestlingCovers Lame of WWE to do that they’re never gonna use that name ever again @WrestlingCovers Lame of WWE to do that they’re never gonna use that name ever again

Marz Vazquez @Marceli32624207 @WrestlingCovers That’s corporate bullying at its finest I’d pay to see that match on FITE tv as a PPV with Matt hardy @WrestlingCovers That’s corporate bullying at its finest I’d pay to see that match on FITE tv as a PPV with Matt hardy

REY OSCURO @DannyOceans @WrestlingCovers He thought they was just gon let him have it 🤷🏿‍♂️ @WrestlingCovers He thought they was just gon let him have it 🤷🏿‍♂️😭

Shield Master @THESHIELDISBACK @WrestlingCovers He'd have to return to WWE just to do this match. @WrestlingCovers He'd have to return to WWE just to do this match.

D.B. Chaos @DBChaos76 @WrestlingCovers Oh ffs, what poor PC talent is gonna debut on NXT as the "new and improved" Zack Ryder? @WrestlingCovers Oh ffs, what poor PC talent is gonna debut on NXT as the "new and improved" Zack Ryder?

McflyLFGM @McflyLFGM15 @WrestlingCovers WWE gave him that name you marks 🤣 @WrestlingCovers WWE gave him that name you marks 🤣

Matt Cardona's wife Chelsea Green recently returned to WWE

Matt Cardona's wife Chelsea Green was released from the company in April 2021. However, she made a return to action at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. Green set the record for the quickest elimination in Women's Royal Rumble history, as she was eliminated in five seconds.

Her husband Matt Cardona had a laugh about it in a recent interview.

"She was in the Royal Rumble? I missed it. [laughs] Maybe that’s when I went to go take a piss [laughs] I’m super proud of Chelsea Green, super happy for her to go back to WWE. She needed to go back. She didn’t even have a cup of coffee there. She had the Keurig pod, and the Keurig didn’t even press brew. She didn’t have a taste. She gets to go now, and she’s a superstar, and now the whole world’s gonna know," Cardona said. [2:18-2:43]

Matt Cardona teased a return at the Royal Rumble, but a move never materialized. With Triple H hiring talent at a rapid pace, we could see him back in the Stamford-based company soon.

Do you want to see Zack Ryder back in the WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes