"You can see him play the crowd like a fiddle" - Former superstar on John Cena's ability to control the WWE Universe and his relationship with him (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar and personality Ricardo Rodriguez has opened up about his relationship with John Cena.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Rodriguez claimed that he personally loved Cena and got to learn a lot from him.

However, the 36-year-old was most impressed by Cena's ability to control the crowd and do whatever he wanted to.

"I personally love John Cena. I got to learn so much from him, and just how he learned how to control the crowd was so amazing, and you can see him play the crowd like a fiddle, and anything he wanted. And that's something, when you're watching him, you're like, 'Holy heck, that's awesome'." said Ricardo Rodriguez. [25:09-25:30]

Current WWE personality Wade Barrett discussed his loss to John Cena in the past

Wade Barrett is currently working as a commentator in WWE. However, he first broke onto the scene as the leader of the Nexus faction.

The group took the main roster by storm over a decade ago and set their sights on John Cena, who was the de facto top guy in the company. Unfortunately, at SummerSlam 2010, Barrett's faction suffered a massive loss to Team Cena.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion addressed the losses his team took. He said:

"Lets face it we didn’t win many matches did we, unfortunately, which is one of the biggest crimes in the history of professional wrestling. I’m sure most people would agree with me on that one."

Cena is currently busy with his career in Hollywood and his ventures outside of professional wrestling. It remains to be seen if he will return to in-ring competition, especially given that WrestleMania 39 is in Hollywood in 2023.

