"You'd all be fired" - Recently returned WWE Superstar calls out Adam Pearce

WWE official Adam Pearce has had his hands full as of late and could be approaching his breaking point.

The authority figure does his best to keep everyone in line, but some WWE Superstars simply will not listen. A superstar has been a thorn in Pearce's side recently ever since she returned to the company.

Chelsea Green returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match and was eliminated in a matter of seconds. Since then, she has constantly complained about her treatment by Pearce, and things escalated following this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW.

Green took to Twitter to claim that she flew to Ottawa, Illinois, for RAW instead of Canada, where last night's show took place. She then complained that she received no help from the company's management and threatened to visit Pearce. WWE Official Adam Pearce responded and said that an unfortunate mistake happened and there was no need to make matters worse.

"Travel issues are no joke, Chelsea. Our travel department prides itself on quality service not just for you, but for our other Superstars and crew. An unfortunate mistake occurred, and they don’t need to be shamed into feeling worse than they already do. #IStandWithTravel ❤️✈️🙏," tweeted Adam Pearce.

The 31-year-old snapped back and claimed that everyone would be fired if she were in charge of the company.

"You’d all be fired if I ran this company!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!," tweeted Chelsea Green.

Chelsea Green still has not been assigned to a brand in WWE

Chelsea Green returned several weeks ago but has not yet been assigned to either of the two brands on the main roster by Triple H.

She has appeared on both RAW and SmackDown, typically to annoy Adam Pearce in a backstage segment. Chelsea has competed in one match each on both brands since her return but has lost on both accounts.

Green lost to Women's Elimination Chamber winner Asuka on RAW two weeks ago, and The Empress of Tomorrow mocked her after the match. Chelsea teamed up with Sonya Deville in a losing attempt against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on a recent edition of SmackDown. Naturally, Chelsea blamed Sonya for the loss after the match.

Adam Pearce seemingly has no idea how to handle Chelsea's constant complaints. It will be fascinating to see if Pearce eventually loses it and snaps back at the 31-year-old. However, Chelsea would likely just use it as an excuse to file another complaint.

