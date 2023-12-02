“You are dead” - Current WWE champion threatens spouse following embarrassing update

There is a WWE couple who have been going back and forth on social media recently.

Perhaps WWE couple is not entirely accurate, as one of them is no longer a member of the Stamford-based promotion's roster. Needless to say, he remains as popular as ever among fans.

Matt Cardona recently took to social media once again, comparing his wife, Chelsea Green, one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion on Monday nights, to the legendary Jeff Hardy. She jokingly responded to his previous post with a divorce threat:

"You are dead," Chelsea reacted to her husband's GIF of Jeff Hardy's entrance with her face.

As for her run in the global juggernaut, Chelsea Green retained the tag title this past Monday night on RAW as her partner, Piper Niven, scored the decisive pinfall over their opponents Tegan Nox and Natalya.

Gene Snitsky says WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is "freaking funny"

On the November 6 edition of the company's flagship show, former superstar Gene Snitsky shocked the WWE Universe as he appeared in a backstage segment briefly with Chelsea Green.

Talking about the moment he shared on-screen with the tag champion on the Rewind Recap Relive podcast, Snitsky claimed that it's because no one expected to see him on television that the segment worked well with viewers:

"Well first of all the element of surprise is always key because when people expect it, then they're not quite as shocked. for wrestling is all about the shock factor. Needless to say, me showing up backstage with Chelsea Green was shocking, as we see by all the people who are commenting on it and all of the 1.8 million or so people on WWE's social media that have been tweeting it, retweeting it," Snitsky said.

He continued:

"The backstage segment was phenomenal. Chelsea's awesome to work with. She's freaking hilarious. The character is great. I don't ever break character. I said to my wife, I'm like, 'Man, I so wanted to laugh out loud at her.' She's just freaking funny."

Chelsea Green is the frontrunner for a Money in the Bank win next year, according to many fans. Her comedic work, as well as overall performance, has put her on an elite level of entertaining superstars on the current roster.

Would you like to see Chelsea Green win the Money in the Bank next year? Sound off in the comments section below!

