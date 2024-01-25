"You deserve it," "Fans are really behind you" - WWE Universe is convinced 36-year-old superstar could win the Royal Rumble Match

A WWE Superstar recently claimed they would win the upcoming Royal Rumble Match and go on to headline WrestleMania 40. The name in question is Gunther.

The 36-year-old is currently the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Ring General confronted Seth Rollins while the latter was addressing his knee injury.

The former NXT UK Champion praised The Visionary for being a fighting champion. When Rollins stated that he would be back for WrestleMania, Gunther claimed that he would win the upcoming Royal Rumble Match and then challenge the former member of The Shield for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Show of Shows.

Gunther recently took to Twitter to repeat his claims about winning the Rumble. During his exchange with Seth Rollins, The Ring General said he would secure the win at the premium live event on Sunday. However, the event is scheduled to air from St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, January 27. In his tweet, he also played around with this slip-up:

"I am going to win the Royal Rumble, this Sunday 2am CET," wrote Gunther.

Many fans believe that the Intercontinental Champion will follow up his words with actions and challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 after winning the Royal Rumble Match.

You can check some of the reactions to Gunther's tweet below:

Gunther had an incredible run during Royal Rumble 2023

The Ring General had an impressive outing during the previous edition of the premium live event. The former NXT Champion entered the contest at No.1 and lasted for over 71 minutes.

He broke Rey Mysterio's record for the longest time spent in a traditional Rumble match. The WWE Hall of Famer had lasted over 62 minutes in 2006. During his record-breaking run, Gunther eliminated five other contestants.

Cody Rhodes, the eventual winner, eliminated the leader of Imperium right at the end to win his first Rumble. Having come so close to winning, The Ring General would surely love to go one up this time around and secure a win.

