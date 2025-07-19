"You didn’t deserve her " - Major WWE star goes off!

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 19, 2025 18:29 GMT
WWE is less than two weeks away from the first-ever two-night SummerSlam in New Jersey. Meanwhile, a major star went off at fans following a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Nikki Cross was once a major name in the Stamford-based promotion under her superhero gimmick called Nikki A.S.H. The 36-year-old WWE star was at the peak of her career under a superhero mask when she became Ms. Money in the Bank and successfully cashed in her contract on Charlotte Flair to become the WWE RAW Women's Champion in 2021.

Today, she reacted to a throwback post on X/Twitter, which featured Nikki A.S.H. successfully cashing in her MITB contract. The Wyatt Sicks member penned an emotional message, and a while later, she went off at fans who ridiculed the character and mocked her for working under a superhero gimmick. While she didn't target everyone, she pointed out that a certain section disrespected the gimmick and didn't deserve her goodness.

"A lot of you didn’t deserve her or her goodness. Not all of you, but many of you mocked her, teased her. Cast her out. Exercised your false and imagined superiority. You created this monster that you fear. The only people that deserve my energy now is My Family ⭕️," Cross wrote on X.
Nikki Cross has previously called out WWE fans

Before she found a new family in the Wyatt Sicks, Nikki Cross was lost on the brand following her transition to her old character from Nikki A.S.H. While the new management wasn't a fan of the superhero gimmick, Cross held multiple titles in the promotion, including the RAW Women's Championship, under the gimmick.

Unfortunately, a certain section of the audience wasn't into the superhero gimmick and often took shots at it. A few years ago, Cross herself defended the character and criticized those who constantly targeted the Nikki A.S.H. character for being likable and catering to children.

"They might not have liked it, but I loved my MITB Win, my Raw Women’s Championship run and history making 3 time Tag Team Championships# reign [1st woman to do so] and multiple wins as 24/7 champ. I had convos with kids who adored it, dressed up like me and it warmed my heart 😘," Cross wrote on X.
Almost a Superhero, aka A.S.H., was made for kids, but some fans weren't into the idea or its execution for Cross.

