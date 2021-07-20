"You disgust me" - Former champion has a message for Big E

Last night at WWE Money in the Bank 2021, SmackDown superstar Big E finally got his much-deserved singles push. For many years now, the WWE Universe has wanted to see the New Day member in the world championship picture. Last night was a huge step towards it as Big E won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins, who was also part of the men's Money in the Bank match, has taken to Twitter to send a message to Big E, stating that he is disgusted with him. It should be noted that Seth Rollins was about to win the match last night when Big E delivered a Big Ending to him from the top of the ladder before going on to retrieve the briefcase himself.

Fans are excited to see Big E's run as Mr. Money in the Bank 2021

Big E was split from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at last year's WWE Draft. He has since received a decent push, including an Intercontinental Championship victory on the Christmas-special episode of SmackDown. Big E went on to hold the title all the way to WrestleMania 37, where he dropped it to Apollo Crews after some outside interference from Commander Azeez.

Big E becoming Mr. Money in the Bank 2021 last night has received a highly positive reaction from the WWE Universe. Fans have already started speculating when and how will Big E cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

It would be interesting to see whether he goes after the Universal Champion Roman Reigns or jumps ships and moves over to RAW to cash in on the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. With Lashley destroying Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank, Big E going after him to avenge his New Day brother does make for an interesting storyline.

