"You won't ever be back" - Vince McMahon to 2012 Hall Of Fame inductees 

According to Tully Blanchard, Vince McMahon told some of the 2012 Hall of Fame inductees that they would never be back in WWE.

Tully Blanchard was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the legendary Four Horsemen. Blanchard shared the words Vince McMahon imparted onto the 2012 class in an appearance on the ARN podcast with fellow Four Horsemen member Arn Anderson.

Speaking to Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard recalled the night The Four Horsemen were inducted into the Hall Of Fame. He specifically remembered taking photos with Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels.

Blanchard also revealed that he took Vince McMahon's words personally, because to this day he is yet to be invited back to the WWE.

"There really wasn’t any conversation with Vince. I know that we took a picture with him in his dressing room which I have on the wall, him holding up four fingers. That’s a pretty good one. Then you have HHH and Shawn Michaels holding up four fingers in another one. I have that picture up too. I can remember we were standing in the hallway. Vince was addressing I think all of us. He said some of you guys, absorb all of this that is going on because you won’t ever be back. I took it that he was talking to me because everybody else has gone back." H/t Wrestling News

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2012 included several high-profile WWE Legends including Edge, Ron Simmons, and Yokozuna.

The Four Horsemen were inducted into the Hall of Fame that night by none other than Dusty Rhodes. Blanchard's words come as no surprise, considering Vince McMahon was not the biggest fan of The Four Horsemen.

Vince McMahon did not like The Four Horsemen

Vince McMahon was not too high on The Four Horsemen, to begin with. In a previous episode of his podcast, Arn Anderson revealed that Vince McMahon would have never utilized the group, even if all the members had joined the WWE at the same time. The reason being that Vince could never take credit for creating the group. You can read more about it here.

Vince McMahon could not take creative credit for The Four Horsemen

The Four Horsemen are a legendary group and played a huge role in shaping many of the factions present in wrestling today. We can only hope that despite Tully Blanchard's words, Vince McMahon will one day decide to bring them back together in the WWE.