"You can't do it every week" - AEW star likens two WWE legends to Elvis Presley

AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has compared Elvis Presley's music to The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels' WrestleMania 25 showdown.

'Taker and Michaels are two of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. The two titans have faced off in the ring several times, but their confrontation at WrestleMania 25 has been hailed by many as one of the greatest wrestling matches ever.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Jarrett stated that it was impossible to top the bout between The Undertaker and Michaels at 'Mania in 2009. The AEW star also mentioned the iconic wrestling contest and Elvis Presley's rock and roll hits in the same breath.

"It's like Elvis; you don't remember how he passed away, you remember his 50 number-one hits and how he revolutionized rock and roll music," he said. "Taker knows how to do it, Shawn knows how to do it; they have done it for years, and now they have done it [in] multiple generations. So nostalgia is really, really hard to top, but it's every now and then; you can't do it every week." [0:39 - 1:15]

Jarrett stated that it had been a while since WWE fans had witnessed a match flooded with emotions. However, like Elvis' music, The Deadman and HBK's showdown is forever etched in fans' memories.

Jeff Jarrett shared his honest opinion about WWE WrestleMania 39

In the debatable main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two, Cody Rhodes could not dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion. Jeff Jarrett has now given his opinion on the match that has divided fans worldwide.

The wrestling veteran noted on his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast that "his gut feeling" was that WWE had squandered a major opportunity with this match. Though he called it "the Screwjob of all Screwjobs," Jarrett acknowledged the overall performance, particularly the bout's end.

"It was a hell of a match, a hell of a finish, and it's funny how a lot of the audiences will say, 'Oh, this run in there and that run in there, oh, they would never do that in the world title match.' This match had been built, and it's the WrestleMania main event of night two, and they had five people run in. You talk about the layer upon layer upon layer, the Screwjob of all Screwjobs," Jarrett said.

As one of TNA's founders, Jarrett has experience booking some major wrestling angles. However, only time will tell if his intuition is accurate, and Cody Rhodes will get the chance to wrap up his story.

