"You would get treated with proper respect" - WWE Universe wants Triple H to bring back 36-year-old superstar

Triple H changed the landscape of WWE when he took over the creative team after Vince McMahon's retirement. The WWE Universe now wants The Game to bring back Miro (aka Rusev) after reports surfaced that the company has no plans for him.

Earlier this year, Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer and has since made significant changes to weekly programming and premium live events. He has also rehired several released superstars over the past few months.

In 2020, Miro was released from his contract due to budget cuts. He was signed to the promotion for nearly a decade before making his way to All Elite Wrestling. A recent report suggested that AEW creative and higher-ups had no plans for The Bulgarian Brute.

Fans were disappointed by the rumors and urged The Game to rehire Rusev. Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to the star's AEW booking:

Martin K. @MartK147 @TheCJPerry WWE now Triple H is in charge as you would get treated with the proper respect which Vince didn’t give you and he would give Miro the true respect he deserved too!! @TheCJPerry WWE now Triple H is in charge as you would get treated with the proper respect which Vince didn’t give you and he would give Miro the true respect he deserved too!! 🙏❤️

Mike Gutierrez 🐢⚾ 🏈 🏒 @yankeejetsfan71 Miro needs to go back to WWE. He's not being used in AEW and would be a monster in Triple H's WWE Miro needs to go back to WWE. He's not being used in AEW and would be a monster in Triple H's WWE

Pwmania.com-Wrestling News And Rumors @Pwmania_com @ShiningPolaris I THINK MIRO IS GOING TO LET HIS CONTRACT EXPIRE FROM AEW SO HE COULD RETURN TO WWE @ShiningPolaris I THINK MIRO IS GOING TO LET HIS CONTRACT EXPIRE FROM AEW SO HE COULD RETURN TO WWE

Nathan Spradlin @Dogg90s @JustAlyxCentral I think Miro will be Rusev in WWE if he is continued to not be used. I bet Trips would have something for him if he went back @JustAlyxCentral I think Miro will be Rusev in WWE if he is continued to not be used. I bet Trips would have something for him if he went back

#WWE #AEW @ToBeMiro It's hard to believe it still seems difficult for people to book Miro/Rusev properly. I hope 2023 is a better year for the Bulgarian Brute It's hard to believe it still seems difficult for people to book Miro/Rusev properly. I hope 2023 is a better year for the Bulgarian Brute 🙏 #WWE #AEW @ToBeMiro

Rusev v Gunther

Rusev v Braun Strowman

Rusev v Karrion Kross



This guy was only getting better @ToBeMiro I don’t understand!! The package was good, the matches were great, then they just killed your build up … @TripleH bring back Aiden English and lets pop Rusev DayImagine:Rusev v GuntherRusev v Braun StrowmanRusev v Karrion KrossThis guy was only getting better @ToBeMiro I don’t understand!! The package was good, the matches were great, then they just killed your build up …@WWE @TripleH bring back Aiden English and lets pop Rusev Day Imagine:Rusev v GuntherRusev v Braun StrowmanRusev v Karrion Kross This guy was only getting better https://t.co/4nXSmnu5T3

demon 𖤐 ➐ @himothy401 @AveryE1128 the Rusev Day thing would be allowed @TribalPapi Rusev would be so good under Triple Hthe Rusev Day thing would be allowed @AveryE1128 @TribalPapi Rusev would be so good under Triple H😭 the Rusev Day thing would be allowed

WWE previously re-signed Cody Rhodes back into the company after spending nearly three years with AEW. It will be interesting to see if any current AEW stars make their way to their rival promotion.

Miro says Triple H fought for him and Lana to stay together on the main roster

In 2013, Rusev debuted on the former black-and-gold brand as a menacing powerhouse. Triple H, who was in charge of NXT, booked the rising star in arguably the most dominant fashion. However, he was soon moved to the main roster alongside Lana.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the 36-year-old superstar revealed that The Game fought for the duo to stay as a unit when Rusev was called up to the main roster,

"Vince [McMahon] always loves his big monsters by themselves, and he thinks that the women take away from the heat, but thanks to Triple H, he fought for it. He believed in me and Lana as a unit, as a package.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

During his run in WWE, Rusev won the United States Championship on three occasions and shared the ring with some top names, including John Cena and The Undertaker.

Do you think HHH will rehire Miro back to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

