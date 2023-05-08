"You got this" - Mia Yim sends message to recently returned WWE star ahead of World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

Mia Yim (Michin) wished a recently returned WWE Superstar luck after it was revealed that he would be a part of the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

Triple H introduced the World Heavyweight Championship recently, and the title will be exclusive to RAW after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was drafted to SmackDown. A tournament will be held this week on both brands, with the finals taking place at Night of Champions on May 27.

The winner of the tournament will be crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion at the premium live event. WWE recently announced the full list of superstars competing in the tournament. The O.C.'s AJ Styles will be a part of the tournament after returning on SmackDown.

The Phenomenal One suffered a broken ankle in December 2022 at a Live Event and hasn't competed in a match since the injury. Mia Yim returned to the company last year as a part of The O.C. and took to Twitter to wish her stablemate well in the upcoming tournament for the World Heavyweight Championship.

"You got this, @AJStylesOrg !!! #TooSweet," tweeted Mia Yim.

Mia Yim reveals how The O.C. recruited her back to WWE

Mia Yim disclosed that The O.C. simply just offered her a spot in the group.

The 34-year-old's initial run on the main roster was a disaster before she was released in 2021. Mia portrayed Reckoning in the since-disbanded RETRIBUTION faction before being let go by the company. She returned after a stint with IMPACT Wrestling and has become a member of The O.C. faction.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mia Yim revealed that The O.C. reached out to her to help them deal with The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley, and she was shocked that they knew who she was.

"So, I knew they were having a Rhea problem. And they reached out to me and the fact that someone like AJ, Karl and Luke reached out to me asking me for help, it was like, 'you guys knew who I am?' So that was very flattering, and it was just really cool that it wasn't like a - [I didn't have to] compete with other women for the spot or anything like that," said Mia Yim.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

AJ Styles and The O.C. were selected by SmackDown during this year's WWE Draft. It will be interesting to see if The Phenomenal One will have to switch back to the red brand if he wins the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament, as the title is exclusive to RAW.

Which superstar would you like to see be crowned World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions later this month? Let us know in the comments section below.

