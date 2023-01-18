"You guys have killed this team" – 61-year-old veteran slams WWE for ruining The Hurt Business' wrestling career (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has criticized WWE for ruining The Hurt Business' wrestling career.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Hurt Business members Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin faced The Street Profits Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford for a tag team match. After continuous efforts from both teams, The Street Profits managed to win the bout after they reversed a move.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo heavily criticized WWE for not booking The Hurt Business for over a year and blamed the company for ruining their run.

He detailed:

"Bro, I don't know. I honestly don't know. Bro, do you know how much work? I'm not exaggerating. With all the damage that has been done to Benjamin and Alexander, bro, you are talking of at least a year's work to make people not change the channel on them. A year's work. Bro, you ain't gonna make anybody care in two weeks."

He went on to say:

"Nobody is going to care. You guys have killed this team. Now we're reshuffling the deck and now we want to get them over. Yeah bro, spend a year getting them over, then talk to me because you ain't doing nothing in two weeks." (20:45- 21:37)

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

Vince Russo blasted WWE for bringing back The Hurt Business

Vince Russo criticized WWE for bringing back The Hurt Business after almost a year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WCW World Champion mentioned that it doesn't make any sense to bring back The Hurt Business members now, as that would be less impactful than it was earlier.

Russo added that it would not be beneficial for the faction to make a comeback now.

He said:

''Now you're bringing The Hurt Business back together, and now they are at a point where they mean even less than they did before. Like you were saying, bro, if Lashley was on the run, okay, bro, let's rebuild these guys. Let's make these guys strong again, and you know what? Build them, build them, six months later, we'll reunite them."

It would be interesting to see if The Hurt Business can find its place on the roster once again or not.

What are your thoughts on the current state of The Hurt Business? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes