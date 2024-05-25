"You guys need to try it"- Multi-time WWE Champion pushed The Usos to create their iconic entrance

The Usos spent over a decade together in WWE before the two stars went their separate ways. Jey Uso recently revealed that a multi-time World Champion helped the tag team create their iconic entrance. The champion in question is John Cena.

The Usos had a different theme and character in the promotion, where they performed "Siva Tau" for their entrance. The presentation made an impact as it differed from the roster, and the two stood out.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Jey Uso revealed that John Cena pushed the duo to pitch the idea to Vince McMahon when the two tried it out behind the scenes.

"At the time, we wasn't doing anything. We were trying to find our own stick. The Siva Tau's always been a part; it's always been a part of sports anyway (...) We wanted to incorporate it [Siva Tau], like, why can't we do it here? John Cena's the one who [saw], 'Yo Uce, I've seen you guys like we'll do a little bit every now and then just to play around," said Uso.

He also revealed that Vince McMahon asked them to change the face paint's color, which was initially black.

"You guys need to try it on TV, try it. We pitched it to Vince [McMahon] and tried to get something rolling. Vince wants to see it. We do it in front of Vince (...) We're only dancing in front of the boys and Vince, and he likes it," said Uso. [From 03:05 to 04:24]

Check out the video below:

Jey Uso didn't make it to WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024

Jey Uso has been on a roll on Monday Night RAW after he defeated Jimmy Uso at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia. After the event, he received a title shot against Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship and lost at WWE Backlash in France.

Main Event Jey didn't quit as he entered the King of the Ring tournament. The star defeated Finn Balor and Ilja Dragunov on WWE RAW before reaching the semi-finals against Gunther.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, The Ring General stopped the star's momentum as he choked him out in the middle of the ring to qualify. It will be interesting to see what Main Event Jey does next on WWE RAW.

What are your thoughts on Jey Uso? Sound off using the discuss button.

Please credit Busted Open Radio and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any quotes from the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback