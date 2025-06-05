"You guys smoochin' in here?" - JD McDonagh reacts to photos of top WWE couple; it's NOT Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio

JD McDonagh has shared a hilarious reaction to pictures posted by a female WWE star on social media with her partner. Surprisingly, this couple isn't Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.
Unlike the on-screen pairing of "Dirty" Dom and Morgan, Karrion Kross and Scarlett are married in real life. They tied the knot in 2022 and have consistently been presented as a powerful duo, always appearing together on WWE television.
The Doom Walker last wrestled on the Main Event show before the June 2, 2025, episode of RAW in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Kross defeated Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa in a one-on-one match.
Off-screen, Kross' wife, Scarlett, shared some playful moments from the BOK Center on Instagram. She posted images from a photo booth, showing her and the former NXT Champion having fun and sharing a kiss. In one of these pictures, fellow WWE Superstar JD McDonagh hilariously photobombed the couple, later sharing his amusing reaction on social media.
Taking to his Instagram story, The Judgment Day star sent a message to Karrion Kross and Scarlett.
"You guys smoochin' in here?"
JD McDonagh sends an emotional message to 46-year-old WWE veteran
Earlier this week, Carlito provided an update on his WWE contract. The former United States Champion revealed that his current deal with the company would expire in two weeks, and it will not be extended.
On Instagram, The Irish Ace sent a heartwarming message to the 46-year-old.
"Absolutely gutted. It's so hard getting close to people in the business; you never know when it's gonna be the last car ride, the last hug. WE LOVE YOU, DON CARLY. See you around, dawg,'' he wrote.
Check out McDonagh's IG post below:
Meanwhile, JD McDonagh and Finn Balor secured a massive victory over Ivar and Erik of The War Raiders on the latest edition of the Monday night show. Fans will have to wait and see if The Judgment Day members bring tag team gold back to the group in the coming weeks.
