"You are hot af" - Former WWE star reacts to Scarlett Bordeaux's erotic video with short hair

Scarlett Bordeaux recently reacted to a video of herself with short hair during her days in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

In response to the tweet, former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Tay Melo sent a short message to Bordeaux.

Melo, who was released by WWE in 2020 as a result of budget cuts, complimented Scarlett Bordeaux by calling her "hot".

"You are hot af [fire emoji] miss you"

Since departing WWE, Melo has been working under AEW, where she is currently part of Chris Jericho's faction, The Jericho Appreciation Society.

She is also in an alliance with her real-life partner and husband, Sammy Guevera. The couple also have their fair share of history in AAA, as they previously won the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship, courtesy of AEW's relationship with the Mexican promotion.

Scarlett Bordeaux's real-life partner Karrion Kross wasn't sure about returning to WWE

Karrion Kross was previously released by WWE in 2021, alongside his wife Scarlett Bordeaux.

The duo returned to WWE before Clash at the Castle last year, confronting Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

During a recent interview with My San Antonio, Kross claimed that he wasn't sure about returning to WWE. He said:

“Sometimes I did and sometimes I didn't [believe I would make it back], but I landed into such good hands right off the bat. Occupationally, I had a chance to go in so many different directions, and explore few new fields, so I treated the situation that I was in [being released] as a period of time that was going to provide self-exploration. I was going to get to see what I was really good at. I was going to get to find and discover new layers of myself, and I did."

Kross will be involved in a five-way match on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. With a win, he will become the new #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

