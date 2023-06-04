"You just don't see them as much today" - WWE veteran on the biggest change in the wrestling business (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Konnan recently opened up about how today's wrestlers aren't as flamboyant and over-the-top as those from his era.

Konnan is one of the most accomplished Cuban wrestlers of all time, having made a name for himself by working for WCW from 1996-2000. Though he wrestled only a handful of matches for WWE, his biggest moment in the promotion came when he inducted Rey Mysterio into the Hall of Fame. Konnan's speech was widely lauded by fans, with many even calling it the best in the event's history.

The wrestling legend recently sat down for a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, discussing various topics. At one point in the conversation, Konnan spoke about how wrestlers today don't rely on flashy entrances and antics.

He mentioned that back in the day, not just wrestlers but pop culture, in general, was dominated by over-the-top personalities like Prince, Mick Jagger, and more.

"The wrestlers today are just a different breed and have their own things that they like. Our era was over-the-top characters, even in music. If you're watching a David Bowie or Mick Jagger or Robert Plant or Michael Jackson or Prince, they were just over-the-top performers. You just don't see them as much today. I think it's more of a generational thing," said Konnan. (5:51 - 6:18)

Konnan is open to a WWE return

Following his WWE return at Hall of Fame 2023, there was speculation if Konnan showing up was a one-off thing or if it could result in more appearances. A few days later, on his podcast, Keepin' It 100, the WCW veteran revealed that he did talk to Triple H but didn't confirm if he would show up again in the promotion.

“Yes, I did. He was very nice. I don't want to get into it, but it looks like we might have another conversation," said Konnan.

Konnan returning to WWE and joining forces with Rey Mysterio as part of the Latino World Order would certainly pop the crowd if it were to come true.

