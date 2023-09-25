"You kept me sane!" - Mandy Rose sends a heartfelt birthday message to current WWE Superstar

Mandy Rose recently took to Twitter to send a heartfelt birthday message to current WWE Superstar, and her good friend, Sonya Deville.

During Rose's time in WWE, she briefly teamed up with Deville. The two women were part of the Absolution faction with Paige, now known as Saraya in All Elite Wrestling. Rose and Deville also briefly teamed up as Fire and Desire.

Taking to Twitter, the former NXT Women's Champion expressed her gratitude and thanked Deville for having her back.

"Happiest birthday wishes to my Bestie & Ride or die! @SonyaDevilleWWE really don’t know what I would have done without you for the last eight years being on the road wrestling around the world, you kept me sane! Thank you for always being there and you know I always have your back. Hope you have the best birthday! Love you." wrote Rose

Deville is currently sidelined due to a lengthy injury. Shortly after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Chelsea Green, she was forced to vacate the title.

Green, however, is still the Women's Tag Team Champion, as she has found herself a new tag team partner in the form of Piper Niven.

Mandy Rose recently provided an update on her future in professional wrestling

During her time in WWE, Mandy Rose quickly became one of the most popular superstars in the company. After returning to NXT, she finally won her first singles championship by capturing the NXT Women's Title.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Rose provided an update on her future in professional wrestling. The former WWE star hinted at the possibility of becoming a "free agent". She wrote:

"Funny you asked.... your girl may or may not be a free agent very soon."

After losing the NXT Women's Title to Roxanne Perez, Rose was let go by WWE at the end of 2022.

