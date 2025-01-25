"You don't have to kill yourself" - The Undertaker was against WWE Hall of Famer's idea

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was a part of several iconic moments in the company's history. However, there is one particular spot in a key match that The Phenom was against. It was the Hell in a Cell match with Mick Foley.

Over two decades ago, Mick Foley went flying as The Undertaker threw him off from the top of the Hell in a Cell. The spot had severe consequences on the hardcore legend's in-ring career going forward, and The Deadman wasn't on board with the spot.

Speaking to D-Von Dudley on his YouTube channel, the multi-time WWE World Champion explained how he was against Mick Foley's idea of doing the death-defying spot. Moreover, he revealed Foley wanted their match to live up to expectations set by the first-ever Hell in a Cell match in 1997, and when 'Taker said no to the spot, the hardcore legend convinced Vince McMahon for it.

"I refused to do this. I said, 'Mick, we don't need this.' I said we're good enough. Mick was worried because I had the first Hell in a Cell match with Shawn [Michaels], which was fantastic, which was Kane's debut... Mick was worried that we wouldn't be able to live up to that, so he gets this in his head, and we'll fool them into thinking they've seen something special," 'Taker said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"That was his mindset, and I was like, 'Mick, we're good enough that we can come up with something where you don't have to kill yourself to pay off.' I refused to do it. I wouldn't even listen to him; I would shut it down, but he was persistent. Then he got in the old man's [Vince McMahon] ear, 'Taker said. [From 15:35 to 16:21]

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker almost broke his neck at WrestleMania

High-profile matches in WWE often come with a price, and The Undertaker had many under his name. In the same video with D-Von Dudley, The Phenom recalled how close he was to breaking his neck at WrestleMania 25 when he faced WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and he did leave the arena with a broken finger.

"I got my bell rung here. I mean, this is close 'cause there's my head. That's close. If I hadn't tilted my head, I would break my neck. In fact, even in that way, I broke my little finger—the tip of my little finger, The Undertaker said.

The Deadman last appeared on the debut episode of RAW on Netflix. The veteran came out after Rhea Ripley won the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan. The Phenom was backstage at last night's SmackDown and gave a special title to the popular actor Matthew McConaughey.

