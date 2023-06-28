Legend has pointed out a major issue with Seth Rollins' current run in WWE (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently expressed his reservations about the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins grooving to his own music while making his entrance.

The Visionary is arguably the most popular babyface in the global wrestling juggernaut. Fans just love singing his theme song at the top of their lungs. Rollins is also a highly respected in-ring worker. However, his character work has come under the scanner by some fans and critics for being too goofy.

Bill Apter also feels the same. He opened up about this on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. While Apter made it clear that he was a massive fan of Rollins's work, he was critical of his body language during his entrances.

The wrestling veteran believes a World Champion must be "poised" and "stoic," in stark contrast to how Seth Rollins conducts himself.

"I don't want anyone to think I don't love Seth Rollins as a performer. I think he's fabulous. I think the whole thing the fans do with him is amazing. But you know what gets me? He's the World Champion. But when he comes out to the music, he's doing all this (dancing). To me, a World Champion should be stoic. Poised and stoic when he comes out. Do the schtick part in the ring," said Bill Apter. [From 03:14 to 03:50]

Seth Rollins is looking forward to a rematch with Roman Reigns in WWE

One of the most highly anticipated rematches fans are waiting to materialize is between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The two clashed at Royal Rumble 2022, where The Tribal Chief attacked Rollins with a chair to end the bout with a DQ.

In a recent chat, The Visionary made it clear that he and Reigns were destined to clash again down the line and that a match between them was "inevitable."

"Yeah, it's inevitable. Our story starts in 2012. We came in together. We broke in together as a team and have gone our separate ways but we're both at the top of our games. Entering our prime, right in the meat of it. Both World Champions at the same time on separate brands - him on SmackDown, me on Raw. I think inevitably we're going to cross paths again," said Seth Rollins.

Finn Bálor can’t even get a word out, this is amazing.



#WWERaw This run is the most OVER Seth Rollins has ever been in his WWE career, IMO.Finn Bálor can’t even get a word out, this is amazing. This run is the most OVER Seth Rollins has ever been in his WWE career, IMO.Finn Bálor can’t even get a word out, this is amazing. 👏👏#WWERaw https://t.co/Ug7vKqsTOC

For now, Rollins is focused on his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship defense against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank 2023.

