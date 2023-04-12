"You know who put Stacy Keibler on TV?" - Veteran says he deserves credit for spotting the WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently pointed out that he noticed Stacy Keibler as one of the Nitro Girls and realized she was meant for much bigger things.

Keibler was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for her contributions to the wrestling business. Though she competed sporadically inside the ring, Stacy Kiebler was known as one of the most beautiful women of her time.

She started her career with WCW, eventually making it to WWE when the latter acquired the former. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo mentioned how he was the first to spot Stacy Keibler's talents.

The wrestling veteran added that when he came across Keibler in WCW, he realized she was meant to achieve much bigger things than just being a Nitro Girl.

"For all the beatings that I take, you know who put Stacy Keibler on TV? Me. I saw Stacy Keibler, and I'm like, 'She can't be one of the Nitro Girls,'" said Vince Russo. (2:11 - 2:26)

Check out the video below:

Bill Apter doesn't think Stacy Keibler had a Hall of Fame-worthy WWE career

A few days before this year's Hall of Fame ceremony on March 31, Bill Apter shared his honest thoughts about Stacy Keibler's induction.

Apter explained that although Keibler had a respectable career, it wasn't memorable enough to warrant a place in the WWE Hall of Fame. He believes the global juggernaut inducted her only for the sake of nostalgia.

"I think she [Stacy Keibler] had a good career. I don't know if it was a career memorable enough to put her in the Hall of Fame unless there's a reason to do that. She hasn't been seen or anything in a long time, she hasn't [been] seen [in] movies that I know of, not even a reality show. So maybe they're just going to do this for nostalgia. Unless George Clooney is going to reunite with her," said Bill Apter.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Stacy Keibler and Rey Mysterio backstage at the 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame Stacy Keibler and Rey Mysterio backstage at the 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame ⭐ https://t.co/TFq8mi2foB

Apart from Keibler, Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, the late comedian Andy Kaufman, and Tim White were also inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes