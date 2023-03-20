Wrestling legend doesn't think 43-year-old star should enter the WWE Hall of Fame with Rey Mysterio this year (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio was announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame - marking a rare occasion where an active wrestler gets inducted. There is another rumored inductee and wrestling legend Bill Apter isn't sure if the star is fully deserving of the spot.

At the moment, it is rumored that Stacy Keibler will be the female inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Her WWE tenure lasted for five years, although she wasn't in any significant role, and she was far from the main star of the Women's division. There has been some questioning about the decision as there are many deserving candidates who are yet to get an induction.

Even wrestling legend Bill Apter, while complimentary to Stacy Keibler, isn't sure if she deserves to be in the Hall of Fame class of 2023 alongside Rey Mysterio:

"I think she [Stacey Keibler] had a good career. I don't know if it was a career memorable enough to put her in the Hall of Fame unless there's a reason to do that. She hasn't been seen or anything in a long time, she hasn't seen movies that I know of, not even a reality show. So maybe they're just going to do this for nostalgia. Unless George Clooney is going to reunite with her." (5:00-5:36)

He explained that other women deserve to be brought up to the podium:

"I think they're looking for a name where fans go, 'my god, we haven't seen her in ages'. But I agree there are women in AWA and NWA that haven't been appreciated and brought up to the WWE podium." (6:11-6:30)

You can watch the full video below:

Rey Mysterio has a big challenge ahead of him at WrestleMania

Rey Mysterio is yet to accept the challenge that his son Dominik has laid out for WrestleMania. Dominik has followed his father to SmackDown as Rhea Ripley challenged SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

The Master of 6-1-9 came to SmackDown to stay away from his son, but it looks like he can't escape his demons. He has yet to lay a finger on his son, let alone accept his challenge. However, it's inevitable that he will, and it will be interesting to see how things play out when they clash at the grandest stage of them all.

If you take any quotes from the first half of the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes