"You know what time it is" - Austin Theory shares video of a disappointed young WWE fan after his big win on RAW

Austin Theory successfully defended the United States Championship against Seth Rollins last night on WWE RAW and took to Twitter today to boast about it.

The 25-year-old beat The Visionary in the main event last night in a great match. The referee was taken out during the match and Austin capitalized on the distraction. He connected with the A-Town Down to earn the pinfall victory and retain the United States Championship.

Theory has completely revitalized his career since losing his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt on Seth Rollins during the November 7th edition of RAW. He left the selfie gimmick behind and has become one of the more prominent characters on the red brand.

Austin captured the United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series and it doesn't appear that the young star will be losing it any time soon. The champion posted a video of the finish to his victory over Seth Rollins last night that was taken by a fan. In the clip below, a fan is visibly disappointed after Theory picked up the win.

"You know what time it is it’s A-Town Down🚀 #alldayaustintheory #wwe," tweeted Austin Theory.

Austin Theory delivers warning after WWE RAW

The United States Champion sent a warning to the WWE RAW locker room after last night's show went off the air.

During an interview with Cathy Kelley backstage, Austin claimed that he took Seth to his limit and that he's now ready to leave The Visionary in the past. Theory vowed to send any superstar home that challenges him for the title.

"Seth 'Freakin' Rollins tonight, reached his limit. He reached his limit and was left in the past. And do you know where this United States Championship is right now? It's in the now, and it belongs to me. It belongs to Mr. All Day and anybody that wants to step up, I've said it before and I'll say it again, you're going to get sent home. And me? I'm going straight to the damn top and that is A-Town Down," said Theory. (0:09-0:38)

Theory appears to be in for a massive year in 2023 and could possibly become one of the biggest stars in the company. Time will tell if Austin gets a WrestleMania moment this year in Los Angeles.

Do you think Austin Theory will still be the United States Champion heading into WWE WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

