Austin Theory has warned the rest of the locker room after his victory against Seth Rollins on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

He successfully defended his United States Championship against The Visionary in the show's main event, winning by pinfall after hitting the latter with a low blow while the referees were distracted. The two stars put on a hard-hitting bout for one of the company's most coveted prizes.

During a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley after the show, Austin Theory discussed his win on WWE RAW and warned anyone who wants to challenge him next.

"Seth 'Freakin' Rollins tonight, reached his limit. He reached his limit and was left in the past. And do you know where this United States Championship is right now? It's in the now, and it belongs to me. It belongs to Mr. All Day and anybody that wants to step up, I've said it before and I'll say it again, you're going to get sent home. And me? I'm going straight to the damn top and that is A-Town Down," said Theory. (0:09-0:38)

Seth Rollins was possibly injured during his match against Austin Theory on WWE RAW

During the United States Championship match on the red brand, The Visionary went for a powerbomb but seemingly tweaked his knee and botched the move.

He began selling his knee throughout the rest of the bout and was helped to the back by the crew.

Austin Theory recaptured the US Title at Survivor Series after defeating Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match. With the Royal Rumble coming in just a few weeks, it'll be interesting to see who will challenge Theory next.

