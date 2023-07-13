"You know me too well" - Rhea Ripley reacts to hilarious message from WWE co-worker 

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley recently claimed that her co-worker knows her too well.

The company recently made some changes to its broadcast teams on RAW and SmackDown. Cathy Kelley has moved from Monday Nights to Friday Nights and will continue to conduct backstage interviews. Jackie Redmond will now be doing interviews on the red brand as well as her work for the NHL network.

A wrestling fan sent a message to Cathy Kelley on Twitter, saying they wished that Talking Snack was still a show on WWE's YouTube channel. The fan suggested Ripley as a potential guest, and Kelley joked that The Eradicator would just teach everyone how to make a knuckle sandwich.

"Rhea would teach everyone to make a knuckle sandwich," she tweeted.

Ripley responded and claimed that Cathy Kelley knew her too well.

"You know me too well 😈," she tweeted.

Damian Priest doesn't see anyone challenging Rhea Ripley in WWE

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest doesn't see anyone on the roster that can challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

The 26-year-old defeated Natalya last week on RAW to retain the championship and had a brief staredown with Raquel Rodriguez after the match. Raquel is one of the taller female superstars on the roster and may pose a threat to the Women's World Champion if they were to meet inside the squared circle.

Speaking on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest stated Raquel Rodriguez is a formidable opponent down the line, but he doesn't envision anyone being able to defeat Ripley.

"Raquel? I guarantee she is a formidable opponent somewhere down the line for Rhea Ripley. She's still not it, though. There's only one Rhea. I don't see anybody knocking her off," Priest said. [From 38:12 to 38:24]

Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion has been dominant thus far. Only time will tell if Raquel Rodriguez or anyone else on the WWE RAW roster will be able to end Ripley's reign at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit.

Who would you like to see challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at the premium live event on August 5th? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

