The rivalry between Damage CTRL and Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famers Trish Status and Lita has only dialed up in recent weeks. Now, Bayley has explained why she is unhappy with Lita and Stratus' return to the company.

Bayley recently took to social media to explain her biggest issues with the two Hall of Famers. In her tweet, the former Hugger shared an old photo of herself with the two stars in a warm embrace.

In a roundabout way, Bayley explains that while she appreciates what Stratus and Lita have done for WWE, things have changed, and they have no business returning to the company.

"Imagine if you bought a house, right? & then the old owners came back & tried to cook in the kitchen. Cause they used to live there, & they’re still friends w the neighbor so they think it’s ok. Like, ok, you laid the foundation but, I remodeled & it’s my home now. Ya know?!??" tweeted Bayley.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Imagine if you bought a house, right? & then the old owners came back & tried to cook in the kitchen. Cause they used to live there, & they’re still friends w the neighbor so they think it’s ok. Like, ok, you laid the foundation but, I remodeled & it’s my home now. Ya know?!?? 🤭 Imagine if you bought a house, right? & then the old owners came back & tried to cook in the kitchen. Cause they used to live there, & they’re still friends w the neighbor so they think it’s ok. Like, ok, you laid the foundation but, I remodeled & it’s my home now. Ya know?!?? 🤭 https://t.co/Qlg51ge0Qs

Bayley and Damage CTRL have had significant issues with both Hall of Famers since early this year. Last month, faction members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Becky Lynch and Lita, ending a 114-day reign for the champs.

During the championship bout, Trish Stratus made a surprise return, adding to the chaos of the match's final moments and costing the younger stars their titles. As revenge for getting involved, Damage CTRL attacked Stratus ahead of Monday Night RAW this week.

Bayley and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch have had intense exchanges on Twitter in recent weeks

Bayley has been highly active on Twitter over the last few weeks. She recently sent a message to Becky Lynch.

In her tweet, the former RAW Women's Champion noted that she had always supported Lynch at her "highest of highs and through her painful lows," threatening that she knew all of Lynch's weaknesses.

The Man would respond to the tweet by suggesting that the Role Model has always wanted everything she earned in her WWE career.

More so, Lynch stated that if Bayley really knew her, she would know that she could not defeat the former double champ.

"You stood in the crowd wanting everything I worked for- but never had the balls to separate yourself from the crowd to go get. And you’ve attacked me every chance you got since then. You know nothing about me. If you did, you’d know you can’t win," tweeted Becky Lynch.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



You know nothing about me. If you did, you’d know you can’t win. Bayley @itsBayleyWWE

🤭 🤡

#WrestleMania twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I’ve supported you in your highest of highs and through your painful lows. From there in person to see you main event, to the hospital for your broken nose. I know what feeds your ego & what traumatizes you…..your strengths & weaknesses…..I was there…. You stood in the crowd wanting everything I worked for- but never had the balls to separate yourself from the crowd to go get. And you’ve attacked me every chance you got since then.You know nothing about me. If you did, you’d know you can’t win. twitter.com/itsBayleyWWE/s…

Damage CTRL is set to face women's tag team champions Lita and Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Can Bayley and her stablemate overcome the veterans and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes