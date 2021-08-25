"You look different than the rest of these fools" - Booker T praised superstar off-screen in front of other wrestlers (Exclusive)

During an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Alberto Del Rio revealed details of the praise he received from Booker T.

Del Rio joined WWE in 2009 and initially had to spend some time in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), WWE's former developmental system.

The Mexican superstar revealed the story of when he caught Booker T's attention during one of the WWE Hall of Famer's visits to FCW.

While there were many wrestlers training in FCW, Booker took a particular interest in Del Rio and approached him to have a word.

The former WCW champion declared in front of other wrestlers that Del Rio looked the most promising of the lot. Booker T praised Del Rio's look and potential and tipped him to become a top star in the future.

"I remember him coming to FCW when I was wrestling there, and he, just from nowhere, he approached me, and he came and said, 'Hey, you look different than the rest of these fools, and he said it in front of everybody," Del Rio said.

"I was like, Okay, thank you for putting me over. He was like, keep doing what you're doing; you are going to make it to the top. And then he left. I never had the opportunity to wrestle against Booker T, but I would have loved to be in the ring with someone so talented and so cool. But at least I have that experience when I was in FCW."

Alberto Del Rio chose not to leave WWE after his interaction with Booker T

Alberto El Patron revealed how Booker T's somewhat public endorsement inspired him not to give up on his WWE dream.

The veteran wrestler was already an established name when he arrived in WWE, and he didn't have the best of times in FCW as he desperately wanted to work on the main roster.

Del Rio was really close to leaving WWE to return to his home country, but Booker T's comments sparked a fire in his belly.

An ecstatic Del Rio even recalled informing his ex-wife back then about the interaction, which influenced him to continue his stay in Tampa, Florida.

"It was in those last months in my stay in Tampa, Florida," El Patron continued, "when I was ready to throw in the towel. Joseph, my son was about to be born, and you know, struggling to pay the bills and then just being one more wrestler in a little company while in Mexico I was already ready, a famous Luchador, Dos Caras Jr," Del Rio said. "I was debating between staying and going back to Mexico. So, when he came and said that to me, it was like an injection of adrenaline and hope to my dreams and my everything in the WWE.

As history suggests, Alberto Del Rio went on to win almost every accolade after getting called up to the main roster.

