"You look good" - WWE star breaks character to react to Nikkita Lyons' recent photos amid her injury

Nikkita Lyons is currently sidelined due to an ACL and Meniscus injury. She was briefly written off television after being attacked in the NXT parking lot, at least in kayfabe.

Despite suffering a long-term injury, Lyons has been positive throughout her recovery process. Taking to Instagram, she recently posted a host of photos while sporting a leg brace.

In reaction to Lyons' post, Tiffany Stratton broke character to compliment the former. She also advised The Lioness to stay away from the NXT parking lot.

"You look good 👀😍but stay out them parking lots girl," wrote Stratton.

Tiffany Stratton and Nikkita Lyons are still chill with each other

Interestingly enough, though, in recent weeks, Stratton has mostly been taking shots at Lyons, who despite her injury, appeared on a recent edition of NXT.

During her appearance, Lyons was involved in a backstage interview before she was interrupted by Stratton, who took shots at the former.

Furthermore, she took to Twitter to suggest that the 23-year-old had taken up precious TV time.

"When you’re taking up precious tv time it gets personal," Stratton wrote.

What's the update on Nikkita Lyons' latest injury?

In the aftermath of Nikkita Lyons' latest injury, she took to Instagram to provide an update on her condition.

The NXT sensation is determined to get back to her best before stepping back inside the squared circle.

"ACL & Meniscus are torn. This comeback is personal. Thank you to all who consistently show love & genuine support every week. You have no idea how much it means to me. Those of you who don’t see the vision, thank you too. Stay ya a** right there. This is just another lesson life needed to teach. Love, Light, & Positivity always," wrote Lyons.

It remains to be seen when Lyons will return to in-ring action. Stratton, meanwhile, has been on a tremendous run since returning to NXT.

