"You miss me" - Absent WWE star reacts to being called out by Rhea Ripley 

An absent WWE Superstar sent an interesting message to Rhea Ripley on social media today. The Eradicator teamed up with Women's World Champion IYO SKY to defeat Giulia and Roxanne Perez in the main event of last week's episode of WWE RAW.

Bayley and former WWE Superstar Carmella had a hilarious exchange on X/Twitter today, and it prompted Rhea Ripley to get involved in the conversation. Ripley thought The Role Model's joke about Carmella's mother went too far, and she called her out ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

Bayley responded to Ripley's message and suggested that the 28-year-old missed her.

The former leader of Damage CTRL was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Champions. However, Becky Lynch attacked her ahead of the match and then replaced her as Valkyria's tag team partner.

Lynch and Valkyria won the Women's Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows, but lost them back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez the following night on RAW. Bayley has not returned to WWE television since she was attacked by The Man before WrestleMania 41.

Popular WWE star wants to face Rhea Ripley

Stephanie Vaquer recently called out Rhea Ripley for a potential dream match down the line.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the NXT Women's Champion named Ripley as her dream opponent. She added that it would be an honor to face The Eradicator, who would be a great opponent for her.

"Rhea, it's an honor for me, and it would be my honor to face you in the ring. See you soon, because I'm saying this out loud. Someday, we'll meet, and I'll take on you and be a great opponent," said Vacquer.

You can check out the full interview with Stephanie Vaquer in the video below:

IYO SKY successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 last month. Belair suffered a hand injury during the match and is taking some time off to heal. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Ripley moving forward.

